United States
LAFC's Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to USA from Germany
United States

LAFC's Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to USA from Germany

Published May. 23, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET

Los Angeles FC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the United States from Germany, following a move made by younger brother Malik a year earlier.

Timmy Tillman, 24, was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a father in the U.S. military and a German mother. He played for Germany in qualifying for the 2018 European Under-19 Championship and joined LA this year after four seasons with Greuther Fürth. He has two goals in 10 MLS matches.

"As a kid, my brother and I dreamt of playing for a national team together and now we’re one step closer," Tillman said in a statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Malik Tillman, who turns 21 on Sunday, played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels. He made his U.S. senior debut last June 1 and has played three international matches, all exhibitions. He was not included on last year's World Cup roster. Malik Tillman has spent this season on loan to Glasgow Rangers from Bayern Munich.

Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker, opted to play for the U.S. rather than England last week. Balogun has 20 Ligue 1 goals this season for Reims while on loan from Arsenal.

The U.S. next plays on June 15, against Mexico at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The Tillmans could become the ninth set of brothers to appear for the U.S., joining Brenden and Paxten Aaronson, John and Pedro DeBrito, Otto and Rolf Decker, Angelo and Paul DiBernardo, Charlie and Henry McCully, George and Louie Nanchoff, Steve and Ken Snow, and Archie and Tom Stark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Miami nice: Sportsbooks rooting for Miami Heat, Florida Panthers titles

Miami nice: Sportsbooks rooting for Miami Heat, Florida Panthers titles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes