LAFC great Carlos Vela retires, played two World Cup tournaments with Mexico

Carlos Vela has announced his retirement, officially ending a career that included stops at Arsenal and Real Sociedad before becoming a cornerstone playmaker for MLS side LAFC.



Vela, who represented Mexico at the 2010 and 2018 World Cup tournaments, became one of the most decorated players in MLS history. Joining LAFC as its first Designated Player when the club began play in 2018, Vela would win numerous team and individual accolades with the Black-and-Gold. He led LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup, the 2019 and 2022 Supporters’ Shields, and the 2024 US Open Cup .

In a team release, Vela said: "This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles."





The Cancún native won the 2019 MLS MVP, setting the league mark for most goals (34) and most goal contributions (49) in a single season. Additionally, Vela retires as LAFC's all-time leader in games played (152), minutes (11,194), goals (78) and assists (59).



The 36-year-old will be named an ambassador for LAFC. He last played for the team in October 2024 on a short-term deal.

"From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player—he has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC," Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said.

Vela scored 19 goals in 72 caps for Mexico. Along with starring for El Tri at South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018, he helped the squad win two Concacaf Gold Cup titles.



Prior to signing with LAFC, Vela played for LaLiga side Real Sociedad from 2011-2017, making over 200 career appearances in all competitions and scoring 72 goals. After rising through the youth ranks of Liga MX's Chivas de Guadalajara, he joined Arsenal in 2005 and appeared with Salamanca, Osasuna, and West Bromwich Albion.





