Kylian Mbappé Misses The Final, But He Is Already A World Cup Legend

With France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup run ending in the semifinals on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé will have to wait four more years for another chance at his second World Cup title.

France fell to Spain 2-0 in the semifinals, denying Mbappé a third straight World Cup final appearance after reaching the championship match in both 2018 and 2022.

When he burst onto the scene in 2018, Mbappé was just 19 years old. He became the youngest French player ever to score at a World Cup and only the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final, joining Pelé’s iconic feat in 1958.

Now, eight years later, the French superstar has broken all different kinds of World Cup records.

Here’s a detailed look at Mbappé’s performance across his first three World Cup appearances, along with the records he has already set during his remarkable international career. Keep in mind, he can add to these totals with France's third-place match still to come, on July 18.

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Career World Cup Records

Kylian Mbappé has scored 20 goals in 21 World Cup games overall, the second-most all-time behind Lionel Messi (21).

He has 12 knockout stage goals at the World Cup, the most of any player all-time.

He is the first player ever to score eight goals in two separate World Cups.

Mbappé has scored multiple goals in seven World Cup matches, more than any player ever.

He has 11 goals and three assists in his last eight World Cup matches.

His 17 non-penalty goals are tied for the most in World Cup history with Messi.

Mbappé has been involved in 11 goals at the 2026 World Cup (eight goals, three assists); that's the most by a player in a single edition of the World Cup since Gerd Müller in 1970 (10 goals, three assists).

He has registered 10 goal involvements in each of his last two World Cups; he and Messi are the only players on record since 1966 to achieve this in two different tournaments.

He is the first player to be involved in 100 goals for the French national team (64 goals, 36 assists).

Kylian Mbappé has scored 20 goals in 21 World Cup games overall, the second-most all-time behind Lionel Messi (Getty Images).

Mbappé has scored the winning goal in eight World Cup matches, the most of any player in history.

He passed Hugo Lloris for the most World Cup appearances in French history with 21.

He played 21 World Cup matches under Didier Deschamps, the most by a player with the same coach in tournament history.

He's won 17 of 21 World Cup matches he's played in, losing to Tunisia (2022 group stage), Spain (2026 semifinal), and drawing against Denmark (2018 group stage) and Argentina (2026 final).

Against Morocco, Kylian Mbappé (27 years, 201 days) became the youngest player to reach 20 appearances at the World Cup, breaking Władysław Żmuda's record (28 years, 34 days).

Mbappé has scored 64 goals for France, more than any player in team history.

His 105 appearances for France are the ninth-most in team history.

He is currently +200 to win the Golden Boot at FanDuel Sportsbook, the second-best odds of any player, trailing Lionel Messi (-175).

2026 World Cup

Eight goals, three assists

16 chances created, 14 key passes

41 take-ons, 131 passes in the attacking third

52 touches in the opposition's box

2022 World Cup

Eight goals, two assists

11 chances created, nine key passes

56 take-ons, 123 passes in the attacking third

68 touches in the opposition's box

Golden Boot, Silver Ball

2018 World Cup