Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé sent off for reckless tackle on Antonio Blanco
Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé sent off for reckless tackle on Antonio Blanco

Published Apr. 13, 2025 1:49 p.m. ET

Real Madrid overcame Kylian Mbappe's red card for a reckless tackle in the first half to win 1-0 at Alaves and get back within four points of Spanish league leaders Barcelona on Sunday.

Mbappé was sent off shortly before the break after coming in hard for a challenge on Antonio Blanco.

The France star was initially shown a yellow card but the referee changed it to a red after video review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alaves also played with 10 men from the 70th minute after Manu Sanchez was sent off for a foul on Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Eduardo Camavinga scored Madrid's winner with a shot from outside the area in the 34th.

Barcelona had increased its lead over Madrid with a 1-0 win at Leganes on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Real Madrid Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes