Kylian Mbappé sent off for reckless tackle on Antonio Blanco

Real Madrid overcame Kylian Mbappe's red card for a reckless tackle in the first half to win 1-0 at Alaves and get back within four points of Spanish league leaders Barcelona on Sunday.

Mbappé was sent off shortly before the break after coming in hard for a challenge on Antonio Blanco.

The France star was initially shown a yellow card but the referee changed it to a red after video review.

Alaves also played with 10 men from the 70th minute after Manu Sanchez was sent off for a foul on Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Eduardo Camavinga scored Madrid's winner with a shot from outside the area in the 34th.

Barcelona had increased its lead over Madrid with a 1-0 win at Leganes on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

