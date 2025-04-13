Kylian Mbappé sent off for reckless tackle on Antonio Blanco
Real Madrid overcame Kylian Mbappe's red card for a reckless tackle in the first half to win 1-0 at Alaves and get back within four points of Spanish league leaders Barcelona on Sunday.
Mbappé was sent off shortly before the break after coming in hard for a challenge on Antonio Blanco.
The France star was initially shown a yellow card but the referee changed it to a red after video review.
Alaves also played with 10 men from the 70th minute after Manu Sanchez was sent off for a foul on Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.
Eduardo Camavinga scored Madrid's winner with a shot from outside the area in the 34th.
Barcelona had increased its lead over Madrid with a 1-0 win at Leganes on Saturday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
