Vinícius Jr. Outshines Returning Kylian Mbappe; Real Madrid Scapes Past Sevilla

Real Madrid kept up their pursuit of a strong finish to the La Liga campaign as Vinícius Júnior’s first-half strike secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Sevilla.

While much of the pre-match talk centered on Kylian Mbappé’s return to the starting lineup following recent friction with the home support, it was his Brazilian strike partner who proved decisive at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Vinícius proves the difference

In a match that often simmered without ever truly reaching boiling point, Vinicius provided the moment of quality required to separate the two sides.

The goal arrived in the 15th minute when the Brazilian found the back of the net from inside the area, marking his 22nd goal of the campaign across all competitions.

It was a clinical finish that capitalized on a period of Madrid dominance, though the goal was not without its share of controversy.

Mbappé's elbow struck a defender in the face during the build-up, leading to protests from the Sevilla players who felt a foul should have been awarded. However, the officials allowed play to continue, and Vinicius made no mistake with his subsequent effort.

From that point on, Madrid relied on their defensive solidity, a trait that has seen them remain unbeaten in their last 27 league outings when scoring the opening goal.

Mbappé’s mixed return to the XI

Mbappé was restored to the starting lineup just days after being whistled by his own supporters during a victory against Real Oviedo.

While the Frenchman showed flashes of his world-class ability, including a superb backheel that nearly resulted in an assist for Aurelien Tchouameni, he endured a frustrating evening in front of goal.

His most significant contribution was the indirect role he played in the opener, using his physical presence to disrupt the Sevilla backline before the ball fell to Vinicius.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star thought he had doubled Madrid’s lead in the second half when he rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

However, the celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee’s flag after he mistimed his run.

The 27-year-old missed two major chances, failed to register a single shot on target from five attempts, lost possession 15 times, and won just two of his 10 ground duels in a performance that underlined his struggles despite Madrid’s victory.

Courtois stands tall under late pressure

Despite Sevilla’s lowly position in the table, they pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, forcing Thibaut Courtois into several high-quality saves.

The Belgian shot-stopper was at his best to deny Kike Salas, tipping a powerful drive over the crossbar as the hosts threw everything forward.

Sevilla struggled to find the clinical edge needed to breach the Madrid defence, but they are now safe from relegation despite the loss, because Atlético Madrid beat 18th-place Girona earlier in the day.

Real Madrid ending season on high

The match concluded with a frantic series of corners, but Courtois remained impenetrable, securing back-to-back league wins for Los Blancos for the first time since March.

Although this victory doesn't change the La Liga standings, as Barcelona officially clinched the title after their 2-0 win in El Clásico, it preserves Real Madrid's pride.

They sit 11 points behind Barca, but are guaranteed a second place finish ahead of city rivals Atletico. Los Blancos will conclude their campaign at home to Athletic Club on May 23.

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