FIFA Men's World Cup
Kylian Mbappé Equals Lionel Messi's Record For Most Non-Penalty World Cup Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Kylian Mbappé Equals Lionel Messi's Record For Most Non-Penalty World Cup Goals

Updated Jul. 9, 2026 5:48 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé continues to make history at the 2026 World Cup and has done so again with his latest goal against Morocco in the quarterfinals at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

Mbappé scored in the 60th minute against Morocco to bring his career non-penalty goals at the World Cup to 17, tied with Lionel Messi for the most ever.

The goal also marked Mbappé's 20th overall World Cup goal in as many appearances. He is the second player ever to reach 20 World Cup goals, behind Messi.

Prior to the quarterfinal match against Morocco, Mbappé had already established himself among the most prolific scorers in tournament history through his appearances in the 2018, 2022 and now 2026 editions. He now has 12 knockout stage goals at the World Cup, extending his record for the most of any player ever.

Should this result hold, France would play the winner between Spain and Belgium on Tuesday, July 14, at Dallas Stadium for a place in the World Cup final.

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