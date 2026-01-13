Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid? Ex-Liverpool Manager Would Consider Leaving Red Bull

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp would reportedly "seriously consider" replacing Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid if they come calling. Alonso has left the Bernabeu after just eight months in charge, with Alvaro Arbeloa taking charge of the team. Klopp is currently working as the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, but it has been claimed he could be tempted back into football management by Real Madrid.

All over for Alonso in Madrid

Defeat to Barcelona in Sunday's Supercopa de Espana final proved to be the end for Alonso at Real Madrid. The club confirmed in the wake of the 3-2 loss that the former midfielder had left the club and would be replaced by Arbeloa. The announcement ends a tough few months for the ex-Spain international at the Bernabeu. His team have let slip a five-point lead at the top of the table to Barcelona and now sit four points behind their bitter rivals in the race to be crowned La Liga champions. Alonso's tenure has also been plagued by reports of problems in the dressing room with several of his biggest stars including Vinícius Jr, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Could Klopp take over in Madrid?

While Arbeloa has taken charge of Madrid for the time being, Klopp would consider taking over in the summer if an approach was made, according to Sky Sports. The prospect of coaching Real Madrid is said to "hold a major appeal" for Klopp and could be enough to tempt him back into football management. Klopp had previously suggested he wouldn't return to management, telling The Athletic back in September that he doesn't miss anything about his former job. The ex-Liverpool boss has also admitted previously that being a manager took him "far away from normal life" and that he's been enjoying "a job now that fulfills me" with Red Bull.

What has Klopp said about Real Madrid?

Klopp has already been quizzed on the situation at Real Madrid following Alonso's departure. He told Servus TV that his phone has already been ringing. He said: "It actually has — though not from Madrid. But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it. First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment. If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is — and I think at his age and with the number of jobs he’s had, you can say that, is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things. On the one hand, it shows that nowadays there’s no time anymore. On the other, the expectations at Real Madrid are obviously enormous.

"To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumors for a while. And now — I don’t know if that’s where your question was going — but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question. I was surprised, that’s true — genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis."

What comes next for Real Madrid?

Arbeloa, who has taken the job after several years in charge of the reserve team, has already been asked about his future and whether he expects to be at Real Madrid for the long term. He told a press conference: "I’ve been at this club for 20 years, and I’ll be here as long as Real Madrid want me to be. This is my home, and it always will be."

Results and performances will obviously dictate just how Arbeloa lasts, with Real Madrid set to return to action after their Supercopa de Espana disappointment against Albacete in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.