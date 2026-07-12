Jürgen Klopp Agrees Principles Of Contract To Become Next Germany Head Coach

Jurgen Klopp is on the verge of becoming the new head coach of the German national team after reaching an agreement in principle with the DFB. The former Liverpool manager has been the top target to lead Die Mannschaft following a disappointing World Cup campaign under Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp is now set for a sensational return to the touchline.

Breakthrough In New York Negotiations

The DFB’s pursuit of Klopp has reached a decisive turning point following high-level discussions in the United States. According to Sky Sports Germany, an agreement in principle has been reached between the governing body and the 59-year-old tactician. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke traveled to New York to meet with Klopp to iron out the primary terms of the deal.

The breakthrough comes after months of speculation surrounding the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss, who has been away from the dugout since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season. The proposed contract is expected to run up to and including the 2030 World Cup, providing the stability the German national team has craved after recent tournament disappointments.

Resolving The Red Bull Hurdle

While the DFB and Klopp are in total alignment, one final hurdle remains before the appointment is made official. Klopp is currently under contract as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group. According to the report, discussions are scheduled for early next week in New York with Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff to finalise the details of his departure from the organisation.

The DFB is reportedly exploring a unique solution to avoid a hefty compensation fee for the manager. Recent reports suggest the two parties are looking at a creative arrangement where Klopp could potentially continue as a Red Bull brand ambassador while simultaneously serving as the Germany head coach. This compromise would allow Red Bull to maintain their association with one of football's biggest figures while freeing him to lead his country.

A familiar Backroom Staff Overhaul

Klopp is already planning a significant overhaul of the existing coaching setup to ensure his philosophy is implemented immediately. The German FA is prepared to support Klopp in bringing in his most trusted lieutenants to replace the outgoing assistants from the previous regime.

Among those expected to join the new era are Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders, the duo who served as Klopp’s right-hand men during his trophy-laden era at Liverpool. Their arrival would signal a complete shift in the tactical direction of the German national team, bringing the high-intensity style that made Klopp a legend in the Premier League to the international arena.

Restoring The European Giants

The DFB intends to announce the agreement as soon as the final paperwork with Red Bull is signed. The move represents a major statement of intent for a nation that has struggled to replicate the success of its 2014 World Cup triumph. By securing a long-term commitment through 2030, the federation is putting its full faith in Klopp to build a sustainable project for the future.

With Rudi Voller remaining in place as sporting director, the DFB has created a bridge between the federation's leadership and the new coaching staff. This structure is designed to install a management team capable of competing for major honours. The Klopp era for Germany is now just a signature away from becoming a reality.