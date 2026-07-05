Brilliant Bellingham! England Star Scores 2 Goals In 2 Minutes vs. Mexico

Jude Bellingham finally had his signature moment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals in two minutes against Mexico in their round of 16 match at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday.

Bellingham's first goal came in the 36th minute on a cross from Bukayo Saka that he ran onto well and put his head through.

Two minutes later, in the 38th minute, Bellingham scored again on a give-and-go with superstar striker Harry Kane.

Bellingham's brace is the fastest by an English player ever at the World Cup at 98 seconds. He now has four goals for England at this tournament, one behind Kane for the team lead, and five at the World Cup all-time.

Mexico answered back in the 42nd minute with a goal from Julián Quiñones, and it nearly found the equalizer before the halftime break before Bellingham came through for England again, this time on the defensive end with a goal-saving clearance against Mexico center back César Montes.

England leads Mexico 2-1 at halftime.