Jude Bellingham is Back for England: Thomas Tuchel Calls Up Real Madrid Star

In partnership with

Jude Bellingham has been recalled by England for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The Real Madrid superstar was left out of Thomas Tuchel's selection in October, amid questions of his character, but has been drafted back into the Three Lions fold for November internationals. Phil Foden has also been selected, while there is a shock first call-up for Alex Scott.

Why Bellingham has been recalled by England

Having undergone surgery on a long-standing shoulder complaint over the summer, no risks were taken on Bellingham’s fitness when the last England squad was named. He had limited game time under his belt with Real after returning to action. Questions were, however, asked of why Tuchel was prepared to overlook a talismanic part of his plans during an ongoing countdown to the 2026 World Cup.

Tickets to that event have been safely secured, with the Three Lions making faultless progress through their group, and Bellingham will now be given another chance to add to his tally of 43 caps. Manchester City playmaker Foden will add further creativity to Tuchel’s ranks, while Bournemouth midfielder Scott is looking to make his senior bow.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Who has been selected by England?

Bournemouth star Scott has previously taken in 11 appearances for England’s U21 side, helping them to European Championship glory in 2025. His fine form at club level has been rewarded, as the Cherries sit fifth in the Premier League table.

Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford is included once again, as he rekindles a lost spark away from parent club Manchester United, while captain Harry Kane - with 76 goals to his name - continues to close in on Peter Shilton’s record haul of 125 caps.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is welcomed back into the fold and there is another opportunity for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope to prove his worth having made the Three Lions’ World Cup squad in 2022.

Who has been left out by England?

With Scott and Wharton being included, Nottingham Forest No.10 Morgan Gibbs-White is among those to drop out. He has found the going tough at the start of the 2025-26 season and is being freed to focus on rediscovering peak form at club level.

Everton loan star Jack Grealish has failed to make the cut again despite enjoying a positive start to life on Merseyside after bidding farewell to Manchester City.

Bayern Munich talisman Kane is the only recognised No.9 to be called upon, meaning that the likes of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Al-Ahli frontman Ivan Toney miss out.

England fixtures: Next up for the Three Lions

England, who have taken maximum points through six World Cup qualifiers - keeping clean sheets in all of those contests - will play host to Serbia at Wembley Stadium on November 13. They will then travel to Albania three days later, with Tuchel in the enviable position of being able to rotate and experiment as he sees fit.