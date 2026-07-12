Jude Bellingham Perplexed By Coach Thomas Tuchel's Comments On England's Performance

The Three Lions roared on and off the pitch in England's 2-1 win over Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday.

In an immediate post-game interview after the match, England coach Thomas Tuchel was asked about his team's mentality and performance. Tuchel repeatedly defended the team's mentality, but after a game he felt his team was lucky to escape, he insisted on England players improving their performance and execution if they want to advance.

"It's a pure mentality thing, there was no mentality problem. You could bottle it up and sell it," Tuchel said. "It’s the quality of our games. It’s nothing to do with mentality, it’s about quality, we need to play better."

"The commitment is there," Tuchel added, "but it made life very difficult for us in the way we played, how we played, sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough. We were lucky today."

Jude Bellingham — who starred yet again for England with a brace and climbed closer in the Golden Boot race — was asked about his coach's comments, and there seemed to be a bit more lost in translation with Tuchel's comments being relayed to Bellingham. England's star midfielder, who was clearly gassed after giving it his all in a hot and humid match in Miami, reacted in kind.

"Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those conditions," Bellingham said, before turning the attention to his teammates and what he thought was in fact a strong performance.

"It's not an easy team to play against," Bellingham countered. "I think we've tried to create a positive environment, and we should continue that going into the final four. I can't speak highly enough of the lads. You're not going to win every game popping the ball and making a thousand passes. Sometimes you have to win dirty."

The England coach clarified his comments in his traditional post-game availability.

"I'm proud, and I'm happy," Tuchel said. "But I'm also a football coach, and I also have demands."

Tuchel has been hard on Bellingham in the past, even going so far as dropping from the team at one point and not guaranteeing him a spot on the World Cup roster. Whatever the motivations, Bellingham has responded with some of the best play of his career during this tournament. The Real Madrid wunderkind has been inspired on both sides of the field, scoring brilliantly, and doing the dirty work on the defensive end.

Spats happen between coaches and players, and the media has been as hard on Bellingham as his coach has, with comments on his demeanor, attitude or otherwise. Bellingham has continued to shine, and has the Three Lions two wins away from doing something no England team has done in more than 60 years.

Whether a miscommunication, a motivational tactic or otherwise, Tuchel and Bellingham likely will have to address their differing opinions on Saturday's match before taking on defending World Cup champion Argentina. And they'll need all the help they can get.