Javier Hernández To Sign With USL Championship Side Atlético Dallas
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has agreed to join Atlético Dallas, first reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.
The deal makes the 38-year-old striker the first player signed in the history of the new USL Championship franchise.
Earlier in February, the club announced that former LaLiga and Ligue 1 player Peter Luccin would serve as the team's first-ever manager. Hernández is set to begin playing in 2027.
This marks the next phase of Hernández's career, which began in 2006 playing for Chivas Guadalajara, before playing in Europe from 2010-2019, for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla.
After leaving Sevilla, Hernández made his way stateside to join LA Galaxy in MLS from 2020-2023. He then joined his boyhood club Chivas from 2024-2025 before joining FOX Sports' coverage of the 2026 World Cup.
Hernández is also Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer with 52 goals and three World Cup appearances (2010, 2014, 2018), with his last cap with the national team coming in 2019.
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