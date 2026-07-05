FIFA Men's World Cup
Jarell Quansah Sent Off For England Against Mexico For Second-Half Challenge
FIFA Men's World Cup

Jarell Quansah Sent Off For England Against Mexico For Second-Half Challenge

Published Jul. 5, 2026 10:23 p.m. ET

England defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the second half of England's round-of-16 matchup against Mexico on Sunday night in Mexico City.

Quansah went on for a tackle on Mexico left back Jesus Gallardo and won the ball, but his feet were both in the air and his right foot made contact with Gallardo's leg. 

No foul was given on the field, but Australian referee Alireza Faghani was sent to the VAR screen and brandished a red card for Quansah after the review.

It was Quansah's second start of the tournament after he played 63 minutes against Panama during the group stage.

It was the 13th red card of the tournament.

England took off winger Bukayo Saka and brought on defender John Stones after the red card, with Ezri Konsa moving from center back to right back, where Quansah was playing.

Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute, but England restored its two-goal lead six minutes later. Anthony Gordon was through on goal when he was taken out in the 18-yard box by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel. England captain Harry Kane stepped up and buried the penalty kick.

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