How to Watch Japan vs. Sweden: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Japan and Sweden meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.
Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener and beat Tunisia 4-0 in their second match, with Daichi Kamada and Ayase Ueda each scoring twice across the two matches. Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 in their opener and lost to the Netherlands 1-5 in their second match, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice so far in the tournament.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Japan vs. Sweden
- When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Japan Sleeper Team? 🤔 Instant Reaction to Japan's 4-0 win over Tunisia
Japan vs. Sweden Odds
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