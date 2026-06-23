How to Watch Japan vs. Sweden: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Japan and Sweden meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.

Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener and beat Tunisia 4-0 in their second match, with Daichi Kamada and Ayase Ueda each scoring twice across the two matches. Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 in their opener and lost to the Netherlands 1-5 in their second match, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice so far in the tournament.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Japan vs. Sweden

Group Standings

Japan Sleeper Team? 🤔 Instant Reaction to Japan's 4-0 win over Tunisia Melissa Ortiz, Sacha Kljestan and Brad Guzan reacted to Japan's 4-0 win over Tunisia.

Japan vs. Sweden Odds

Learn more about Japan vs. Sweden and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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