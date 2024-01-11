Bundesliga Jadon Sancho returns to Dortmund on loan after being frozen out at Man United Published Jan. 11, 2024 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jadon Sancho is looking forward to playing "with a smile" again at his old club Borussia Dortmund.

The England forward's unhappy stay at Manchester United is over, at least for now, after he returned to Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal does not come with an option for Dortmund to buy Sancho, who could play his first game for Dortmund on Saturday against Darmstadt. Dortmund is set to pay an initial $3.8 million for the loan but the eventual cost depends heavily on bonuses.

The England forward has not played for United since August after a rift with coach Erik ten Hag, which included Sancho publicly claiming he was being made a "scapegoat" at the club. Ten Hag said at the time that Sancho had underperformed in training.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I walked into the changing room today, it felt like coming home," Sancho said in a Dortmund statement. "I know the club inside out, I’ve always been very close to the fans here and I’ve never lost contact with the people in charge.

"I can’t wait to see my teammates again, get out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, get assists, score goals and help the club qualify for the Champions League."

Sancho joined United from Dortmund for $100 million in 2021. He has nine goals in 59 Premier League appearances.

Sancho previously starred in a four-year spell at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 competitive games. He joined the German club from Manchester City in 2017.

Dortmund has been inconsistent this season, arguably overachieving in the Champions League by finishing top in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, while disappointing in the Bundesliga, where it has failed to win any of its last four games. Dortmund is fifth in the table, 15 points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Sancho has three goals in 23 appearances for England but hasn't played for his country since October 2021.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Bundesliga English Premier League England

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share