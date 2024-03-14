UEFA Champions League
Ivan Toney summoned by England after eight-month gambling ban
Published Mar. 14, 2024 12:19 p.m. ET

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was handed an immediate England recall on Thursday after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Toney returned to action in January and has four goals in nine games.

England coach Gareth Southgate included the forward in his squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month.

Toney was banned last May after breaching 232 English Football Association betting rules and also fined $62,000.

An independent commission said the punishment could have been worse if he had not been diagnosed with a gambling addiction. Among a "substantial number of breaches," its report said some of Toney's bets could have resulted in the maximum punishment of a lifetime ban.

Toney played for the first time this season on Jan. 20 and scored in Brentford's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

It is almost exactly a year since his last England appearance, a 2-0 win against Ukraine in a European Championship qualifier.

Also with a shot of making Southgate's squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer were Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon after their first summons.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was called up for the first time since 2020.

England plays Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26. Both games are at Wembley Stadium.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

