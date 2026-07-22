Salary Too High? Italy Willing To Make 'Exception' To Hire Pep Guardiola

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has sensationally confirmed that Pep Guardiola is a primary candidate to take over as the next head coach of the Azzurri. President Giovanni Malago admitted that the federation is prepared to make a significant financial 'exception' to lure the former Manchester City boss to the international stage.

FIGC eye ambitious Guardiola move

FIGC president Malago has publicly confirmed that Guardiola is among the leading candidates to fill the vacant head coach position for the national team. The Azzurri are currently searching for a successor to

Malago, who was elected FIGC president on June 22, revealed the federation has already opened talks with Guardiola despite the financial challenges involved. He also made clear the former Manchester City manager is not the only option under consideration as Italy continue their search for a new coach.

Reports also claim senior figures Paolo Maldini and Leonardo met Guardiola in Barcelona to discuss the vacancy, highlighting the federation's determination to appoint one of football's most decorated managers.

Malago confirms talks and financial commitment

Speaking on the Cronache di Spogliatoio podcast, Malago confirmed discussions have taken place with Guardiola but insisted there is no certainty they will lead to an appointment. He said: "It's not a given that this [talks with Guardiola] will come to fruition, but I believe it was right and important to open a dialogue and keep it alive."

Malago also acknowledged Italy's financial constraints but suggested Guardiola would justify an exceptional investment. "There are also financial and budgetary considerations," he added. "In the short to medium term, to say that we'll have to tighten our belts is an understatement. However, some exceptions have been made, which may relate to the name that is so dominant at the moment."

When asked directly if he meant Guardiola, he replied: "Yes."

Despite the high-level interest, the board is maintaining a broader search to ensure the national team is not left stranded if Guardiola declines. The president stressed that Guardiola, former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, and legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo are not the only names on the list. He noted: "No, absolutely not. But If we're considering a certain profile, these names certainly fall within the scope of these profile categories."

Sabbatical plans remain a major obstacle

Despite Malago's public optimism and the willingness to offer a record-breaking salary, reports suggest that Guardiola is still leaning towards taking a prolonged break from the game. ESPN suggests that initial talks between the two parties were relatively brief, as the Spaniard has consistently maintained his desire to spend time with his family after a stressful final season in England.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has echoed these sentiments, suggesting it would take a "miracle" to change the manager's mind. Romano noted Guardiola wants to disconnect before considering his next project.

Italy continue managerial search

The FIGC will continue exploring its shortlist while waiting to see whether Guardiola can be persuaded to take charge. Malago has already confirmed the federation is considering several candidates, ensuring Italy have alternative options if talks with the former Barcelona and Manchester City boss do not result in an agreement.