FIFA Men's World Cup Israel vs. Italy: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 8, 2025 9:00 a.m. ET

Israel hosts Italy in a World Cup Qualifier in Debrecen. Here’s everything you need to know about Israel vs Italy.

How to watch Israel vs. Italy

Betting Odds

As of September 8th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Israel: +750

Draw: +400

Italy: -270

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Israel

9/5: at Moldova — W 4–0

6/10: vs Slovakia — W 1–0

6/6: at Estonia — W 3–1

3/25: vs Norway — L 2–4

3/22: vs Estonia — W 2–1

Italy

9/5: vs Estonia — W 5–0

6/9: vs Moldova — W 2–0

6/6: at Norway — L 0–3

3/23: at Germany — D 3–3

3/20: vs Germany — L 1–2

