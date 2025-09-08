FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Israel vs. Italy: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 8, 2025 9:00 a.m. ET
Israel hosts Italy in a World Cup Qualifier in Debrecen. Here’s everything you need to know about Israel vs Italy.
How to watch Israel vs. Italy
- Date: Monday, September 8th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, HUN
- TV/Streaming: FS2
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 8th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Israel: +750
- Draw: +400
- Italy: -270
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Israel
- 9/5: at Moldova — W 4–0
- 6/10: vs Slovakia — W 1–0
- 6/6: at Estonia — W 3–1
- 3/25: vs Norway — L 2–4
- 3/22: vs Estonia — W 2–1
ADVERTISEMENT
Italy
- 9/5: vs Estonia — W 5–0
- 6/9: vs Moldova — W 2–0
- 6/6: at Norway — L 0–3
- 3/23: at Germany — D 3–3
- 3/20: vs Germany — L 1–2
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Turkiye vs. Spain: How to watch, odds, preview
U.S. In Search of Silver Linings After Sloppy Loss: 'We need to be sharper'
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
Lithuania vs. Netherlands: How to watch, odds, preview
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
U.S. Men's Team Handed Another Loss Against a Top Ranked Team
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Germany vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Turkiye vs. Spain: How to watch, odds, preview
U.S. In Search of Silver Linings After Sloppy Loss: 'We need to be sharper'
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
Lithuania vs. Netherlands: How to watch, odds, preview
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
U.S. Men's Team Handed Another Loss Against a Top Ranked Team
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Germany vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Item 1 of 3