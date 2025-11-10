FIFA Men's World Cup
Ireland vs Portugal: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Published Nov. 13, 2025 4:17 a.m. ET

Ireland and Portugal face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Ireland vs Portugal and odds.

How to Watch Ireland vs Portugal

  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • TV: Fubo
  • Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Ireland vs Portugal Odds

Portugal is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Republic of Ireland

  • 10/14: vs Armenia (Win, 1–0)
  • 10/11: at Portugal (Loss, 1–0)
  • 9/9: at Armenia (Loss, 2–1)
  • 9/6: vs Hungary (Draw, 2–2)
  • 6/10: at Luxembourg (Draw, 0–0)

Portugal

  • 10/14: vs Hungary (Draw, 2–2)
  • 10/11: vs Republic of Ireland (Win, 1–0)
  • 9/9: at Hungary (Win, 3–2)
  • 9/6: at Armenia (Win, 5–0)
  • 6/8: vs Spain (Draw, 2–2)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.

