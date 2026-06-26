A Game Of Inches: 4 Takeaways From A Dizzying Iran-Egypt Draw

For about 20 seconds in Seattle, Iran had won their World Cup. Shoja Khalilzadeh bundled in a stoppage-time winner, the bench was halfway onto the pitch, and Team Melli were through. Then VAR drew its lines, and the celebration got erased by the width of a sleeve. Final score: Egypt 1, Iran 1.

Mahmoud Saber put Egypt ahead inside five minutes, Ramin Rezaeian leveled it from an angle that shouldn't exist, and the rest of the night belonged to the goal that didn't count.

Here are my takeaways from Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran:

1. The Call That Nearly Flipped The Entire Group

Sit with the math for a second, because it's brutal. Khalilzadeh's disallowed winner wasn't just three points. Had it stood, Iran would have beaten Egypt 2-1, leapfrogged them into second on head-to-head, and marched into the Round of 32 as group runners-up. Egypt? Down to third.

Instead, the flag went up, the score stayed level, and the dominoes fell the other way. Simultaneously, Belgium took advantage of being the heavy favorites and hammered New Zealand 5-1, stealing top spot on goal difference. Egypt slid through as runners-up. Iran is left to wait for the third-placed lottery.

One offside call, three nations rearranged. We say tournaments change based on an inch. Tonight in Seattle, it was the slightest measurement.

2. Salah's Redemption Tour Found Its Stop

(Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)



Rewind seven months and Mohamed Salah had overstayed his welcome at Liverpool. Benched, feuding with Arne Slot, by his own account thrown under the bus, a confirmed summer exit after nine memorable years at Anfield. The league's top scorer in May, an unused sub by December.

Now look at him. Hossam Hassan dragged Salah off the wing into a central No. 10 role, hid the half-yard of pace that Father Time repossessed, and let the brain do the running. He didn't even need to score here. Egypt rested their captain at 57 minutes with a historic first World Cup knockout berth all but sealed.

And spare a thought for the man who didn't make the XI: Omar Marmoush. Egypt's shiny Manchester City forward got dropped after a flat group stage, Trezeguet preferred. Egypt advanced trusting the old playmaker over the new toy.

3. Iran's Players Thrived Amid Challenges

Forget the table for a second and look at the obstacle course. A group dragged across the West Coast and the U.S.-Mexico border, visa delays, a travel schedule that reads like a migraine, and press conferences filled with questions not related to soccer. Then Iran went out and refused to lose. Three draws. Unbeaten against Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. They wrestled these obstacles and the moment to a standstill, and came within one flag of winning a game they had no business needing to win late.

Here's the cruel part: being unbeaten might still not be enough. Iran sits third on three points, waiting on other groups to decide their fate.

For everything they walked through to get here, "wait and see" is a miserable thank-you note. Still standing, though, counts for something after everything the players and staff have endured.

4. The VAR Call Iran Will See In Its Sleep

This is the frozen-frame era of officiating. A stoppage-time winner, a stadium mid-roar, and then come the digital lines to rule that a shoulder, a sleeve, some sliver of Khalilzadeh, had drifted a hair too early.

By the eye test, it looked level. And it's the second time this exact gut-punch has landed on Iran in one tournament, after Mehdi Taremi's gorgeous free-kick finish against Belgium got wiped out for a shoulder-width offside too.

At some point, sympathy turns into a real question: How confident are we in lines drawn to the millimeter on a sprinting body? The technology still has human eyes behind it. What Iran keeps getting is a man in a booth deciding its World Cup by a margin you'd need a microscope to argue, with the benefit of the doubt landing somewhere other than their half. Twice.