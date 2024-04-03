MLS Inter Miami vs. C.F. Monterrey CONCACAF odds: How to watch, bet Leg 1 Published Apr. 3, 2024 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are kicking off quarterfinal play in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup against C.F. Monterrey on Wednesday.

The match begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FS1.

Inter Miami has struggled as of late, only winning one of its last three matches, including a 4-0 blowout loss against New York Red Bulls.

However, Miami is holding out for a spark in its upcoming match — that spark is the return of Messi from a hamstring injury.

Messi has missed the last three games and has not been confirmed to play on Wednesday, but reports are that he returned to practice on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, head coach Gerardo Martino was asked about Messi's availability for Wednesday, revealing that the team hadn't made a decision yet and would proceed with caution.

"Tomorrow we will decide — we still have 24 hours," Martino said Tuesday. "Seeing that we have a very important game tomorrow, we have to consider that we are only in the beginning of April. For us, this is only just (the) beginning, and what we shouldn’t do is risk our player’s physical health."

C.F. Monterrey was defeated by Guadalajara 2-0 in it most recent match, but prior to that, had won five straight.

How will Messi & Co. fare in their return to tournament action against Monterrey? Let's look into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook:*

Monterrey at Inter Miami CF (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, FS1)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total); Monterrey +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Under: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70)

Messi to score first goal: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

* odds as of 4/3/2024

