More Help For Lionel Messi: Inter Miami Announces 2 More Signings

Inter Miami CF have signed goalkeepers Rocco Rios Novo and Luis Barraza on permanent deals, terminating the contract of veteran Óscar Ustari in the process. Ríos Novo spent last season with the club and started in the MLS Cup final. Separately, defender Tomas Aviles will join CF Montréal on loan for more playing time.

MLS Cup playoff run from Rocco

Ríos Novo earned his permanent move after arriving on loan last year and becoming a crucial figure in Inter Miami’s historic 2025 season, which culminated in lifting the MLS Cup. The goalkeeper started every postseason match, recording two clean sheets in decisive games. Across all competitions, he made 19 appearances during the year, finishing with five shutouts. He is expected to back up the club's new addition in Dayne St. Clair, the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Barraza adds more depth at goalkeeper

Barraza, 29, joins Inter Miami after spending the 2025 season with D.C. United, where he made 24 appearances and recorded four clean sheets. With experience across MLS, the USL Championship, and MLS NEXT Pro, the goalkeeper adds depth and a winning pedigree, having lifted the MLS Cup in 2021 and the Campeones Cup in 2022.

Ustari let go

Although the official announcement has yet to be made public, the decision has reportedly already been made and will be communicated in the coming days. The experienced 39-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Ustari has not taken part in recent training sessions in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and was left out of Javier Mascherano’s friendly squad for this Saturday's match against Alianza Lima in Peru.

Tomas Aviles close on joining CF Montréal

CF Montréal have brought in Argentine center back Tomás Avilés from Inter Miami on loan. The agreement includes a purchase option, giving Montréal flexibility while betting on the upside of a talented young defender.

The move aligns with the needs of both clubs. Montréal add a 21-year-old defender who arrived in MLS with significant expectations due to his potential, while Avilés gains a change of scenery and a clearer opportunity for consistent playing time. For Miami, the departure helps address a roster crunch, as one of the club’s U-22 Initiative players needed to move on this winter.