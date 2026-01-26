Inter Miami-Linked Germán Berterame Lefts Mexico Past Bolivia In Friendly Win

Mexico wrapped up their first short preparation tour of 2026 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bolivia, giving manager Javier Aguirre two victories from two matches using an all–Liga MX squad. Playing in extreme heat and hostile conditions, El Tri faced a physical Bolivian side that pushed them to the limit before Germán Berterame delivered the decisive moment.

Berterame’s decisive goal

Under challenging conditions — temperatures above 30°C and a crowd of more than 25,000 Bolivian supporters - Aguirre once again opted to experiment with his starting XI, starting Armando Gonzalez, known as "La Hormiga," as the lone striker. Bolivia, despite missing several regulars due to the fixture not being within a FIFA window, made life difficult for El Tri with an aggressive and intense approach.

The match was physical from the opening whistle and boiled over midway through the game, as Jesus Gallardo was involved in a heated exchange with multiple Bolivian players. While tempers flared, the score remained level for long stretches.

Mexico finally broke through in the 71st minute when Berterame, who has been linked with a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, capitalized on a rebound inside the box after the goalkeeper failed to fully clear the ball, slotting home the lone goal of the match.

Bolivia continued to press and created danger through headers and long-range efforts, but failed to find an equalizer. The intensity peaked late on when Robbson Tome was sent off for a reckless challenge on Berterame, moments before Mexico assistant coach Rafael Marquez was also shown a red card following protests from the bench.

Despite late pressure, Mexico held firm to secure the win against a persistent Bolivian side. Aguirre leaves the tour with valuable conclusions as he continues evaluating domestic-based players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico’s next preparation match is scheduled for Feb. 25 against Iceland in Querétaro, once again featuring a squad composed exclusively of Liga MX and MLS players.

The MVP

German Berterame, whose signing with Miami is expected to become official in the coming hours, lost ground in the previous match against Panama after starting and having little impact in the 1-0 win over Los Canaleros. His performance drew criticism, especially amid Mexico’s ongoing lack of goals.

This time, Berterame began the match on the bench and went on to score the winning goal, regaining confidence and reaffirming why he is part of Aguirre’s squad.

The big loser

The biggest losers were two Club América players. First, goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón, who had been the starter in the Nations League and the Gold Cup, appeared almost locked in as Mexico’s No. 1 for the World Cup. However, he has recently lost ground to Chivas goalkeeper Raul Rangel, who started both of these matches and seems to have taken over the role - for now, though the position is far from settled. We’ll see who Aguirre chooses in the March matches against Belgium and Portugal, which will be played during the FIFA international window.

The other major setback was for Israel Reyes, who left the match injured in the first half. The severity of his injury is still unknown. Without a doubt, the last thing you want is to get injured in a friendly match.

Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐