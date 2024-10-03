France Injured Kylian Mbappé left out of France squad for UEFA Nations League games Published Oct. 3, 2024 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kylian Mbappé has been left out of France's squad for UEFA Nations League games as he continues his recovery from a minor hamstring injury.

Although Mbappé went on as a second-half substitute in Real Madrid's 1-0 loss at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday night, France coach Didier Deschamps said he took the decision to leave him out after talking to his captain.

"I discussed things with Kylian. He has a problem which isn't serious," Deschamps said. "I'm not here to take risks, which is why Kylian is not in the list."

France is away to Israel on Oct. 10 and travels to play Belgium four days later.

Deschamps said Mbappé, who has 48 goals for France, was not his usual self in the previous international round of matches, where he failed to score against Belgium and Italy. That took his international scoring drought to five games.

"He wasn't in the best condition mentally," Deschamps said. "But I don't have the slightest doubt about his commitment."

Veteran midfielder N’Golo Kanté was also absent from the squad because of a minor adductor injury.

For the first time in 10 years, Deschamps did not include Antoine Griezmann after the Atlético Madrid forward announced his retirement from international soccer.

"He's a very endearing and generous person, a leader on the field," Deschamps said. "Obviously a page is turning."

Griezmann scored 44 goals and had a national record 30 assists for Les Bleus in 137 matches.

"Antoine has reached the age where you experience physical and psychological fatigue," Deschamps said. "He took this decision and he stands by it, in the sense that it wasn't enforced."

Bayern Munich's new signing Michael Olise and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku could get more playing time.

France Ocotober 2024 Squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Simba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Théo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (AC Milan), Mattéo Guendouzi (Lazio), Manu Koné (Roma), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Reporting by The Associated Press.

