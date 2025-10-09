Iceland vs Ukraine: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Iceland and Ukraine face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Iceland vs Ukraine and odds.

How to watch Iceland vs. Ukraine

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Iceland vs. Ukraine Odds

As of October 10, Ukraine is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Iceland

9/9: at France (Loss, 2–1)

9/5: vs Azerbaijan (Win, 5–0)

6/10: at N. Ireland (Loss, 1–0)

6/6: at Scotland (Win, 3–1)

3/23: vs Kosovo (Loss, 3–1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine