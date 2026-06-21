'I Couldn't Feel My Leg': Virgil Van Dijk Suffers Injury Scare In Win vs. Sweden

Netherlands secured a 5-1 victory over Sweden in their second World Cup group-stage match on Saturday night, but the triumph was clouded by significant fitness scares for Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool's captain revealed a frightening moment during the clash where he temporarily lost feeling in his upper leg following a heavy blow to the hip.

A Frightening Nerve Scare

Despite Oranje delivering an absolute masterclass on the pitch to brush aside Sweden in a comprehensive 5-1 blowout, Van Dijk did not emerge from the intense battle completely unscathed, picking up a severe knock that sent a brief wave of panic through the Dutch technical staff.

Speaking directly to NOS after the final whistle, the Liverpool defender detailed the bizarre and alarming physical sensations he experienced immediately following a heavy collision.

"I took a hard hit to my hip and I couldn’t feel my upper leg anymore, so that was a little bit crazy," Van Dijk explained, recounting the immediate aftermath of the challenge. "But it was probably just a pinched nerve."

Van Dijk Downplays Injury Fears

The Oranje’s next match, against Tunisia, will see Van Dijk break the record to become the Netherlands captain with the most appearances at the World Cup.

Van Dijk is currently tied at seven World Cup matches as captain, alongside legendary figures Johan Cruyff, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Frank de Boer and Ruud Krol.

Despite the knock, he does not expect any major issues moving forward. He believes he will be able to simply join the training sessions in the coming days and be available for selection. "I think it is not too bad, but we will see shortly," Van Dijk concluded.

Another Threat For The Oranje

Van Dijk’s scare was not the only medical concern troubling the Dutch camp, as midfield anchor Frenkie de Jong also faced uncertainty about whether he could even start the match.

The midfielder revealed that his fitness issues stemmed from an incident earlier in the week during team preparations.

"We had a collision at training, and I was also involved in that," De Jong explained. "I had sustained some damage from it, but in the end, it was okay."

Although De Jong managed to feature in Saturday's victory, he admitted that he was far from pain-free during the game. He noted that he definitely felt pain during the match, though it was still manageable.

While it remains a question mark whether he will be able to train over the coming days, the midfielder remains optimistic about his recovery.

"We're going to see what the reaction will be, but I have confidence in it," De Jong concluded.

The Oranje Eye Top Spot

After a sluggish opening draw against Japan that drew criticism for coach Ronald Koeman, Netherlands bounced back with a devastating attacking display to dismantle Sweden.

Cody Gakpo spearheaded the emphatic victory by netting a brilliant brace, while Brian Brobbey also found the back of the net twice to put the Oranje completely out of sight.

Although Anthony Elanga pulled a goal back for Sweden, Crysencio Summerville put the final seal on a hugely impressive Dutch performance. Having effectively neutralized a Sweden side that previously thrashed Tunisia 5-1.

Koeman’s men are now firmly in the driving seat to win their group, needing just a victory over Tunisia in their final fixture to guarantee top spot.