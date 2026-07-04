How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Mbappe's France, Morocco, Canada, More

Day 24 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opens the Round of 16, and Kylian Mbappe's unbeaten France takes on surprise package Paraguay in Philadelphia. The day begins in Houston with a rematch of the 2022 World Cup, as Morocco, fresh off a historic run to the semifinals four years ago, faces Canada again. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Saturday, July 4

Canada vs. Morocco

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

Canada finished second in Group B (one win, one draw, one loss) and needed a 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32 to reach the Round of 16. Morocco went unbeaten through Group C and outlasted the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Round of 32. The teams met in the 2022 World Cup group stage, where Morocco won 2-1 on its way to a historic semifinal run. Morocco has won both meetings between the nations since.

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The Spanish-born Paris Saint-Germain right back is elite at pushing forward into the attack. If Davies cannot play for Canada, or if he is not close to full strength, Hakimi should have plenty of time and space to be a threat on the right side. He has been exceptional in this tournament and has played every minute of Morocco’s four games.

Paraguay vs. France

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

France swept Group I with three wins and followed it with a 3-0 rout of Sweden in the Round of 32. Kylian Mbappe's six goals trail only Lionel Messi for the tournament lead. Paraguay finished Group D at one win, one draw and one loss before pulling a stunning penalty-shootout upset over four-time champion Germany in the Round of 32. The teams have met once before at a World Cup, with France winning 1-0 on Laurent Blanc's extra-time Golden Goal in the dramatic 1998 Round of 16.

France, Argentina, Spain battle, Mexico arrives 👀FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings into Round of 16 Bob Bradley and Kaylyn Kyle break down their latest FIFA World Cup Now's Power Rankings going into the Round of 16, along with the Round of 32's best goals. Agree with their rankings?

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With Paraguay sitting deep in a well-disciplined and compact formation, it will require elite playmaking to cut through it. Olise has five assists and he has been instrumental to the success of Mbappé and Dembélé at this tournament. The Bayern Munich star should once again be pulling the strings for France in this tournament.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

Canada

Morocco

Paraguay

France

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup