How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for France, Mexico, More
Day 20 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a loaded Round of 32 slate on Tuesday, June 30, headlined by Kylian Mbappé's unbeaten France taking on Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium. Erling Haaland looks to power Norway past the Ivory Coast in Dallas. Then host nation Mexico, perfect through three group games, squares off against a red-hot Ecuador side in a prime-time showdown at Mexico City Stadium. All three matches air on FOX and stream live on FOX One.
World Cup Schedule for Tuesday, June 30
Ivory Coast vs. Norway
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
Player to Watch
Understandably, Haaland receives the most attention whenever talking about the Norwegian national team. But RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is one of Norway’s most important players because he is one of the main scoring creators for Haaland. Nusa is going to be key in this game in making runs up the left side to get on the end of passes, typically from Martin Ødegaard or Sander Berge. If Nusa is effective with his crosses or passes, Haaland will be close to unstoppable.
France vs. Sweden
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Player to Watch
As the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé is a special player, but he didn't score his first World Cup goal until this tournament. With that goal in the second game against Iraq, the floodgates opened, as Dembélé then scored a hat trick in the win over Norway in the group stage finale. Against a leaky Swedish defense, Dembélé could have a field day in this game.
Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
Mexico vs. Ecuador
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico
Player to Watch
The Colombian-born attacker became a naturalized Mexican citizen in 2023 and has since become a very important player for El Tri. He was the Man of the Match in the opening win over South Africa and scored again in the win over Czechia. Now, he will be tasked with trying to find goals against a very good Ecuadorian defense. He has been in good form for most of the past year, and he recently finished as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League for 2025-26 with 33 goals for Al Qadsiah FC.
Who Plays Today in the World Cup?
- Ivory Coast
- Norway
- France
- Sweden
- Mexico
- Ecuador
World Cup Scores Yesterday
- Brazil 2, Japan 1
- Paraguay defeated Germany, 1-1 (PKs 4-3)
- Morocco defeated Netherlands, 1-1 (PKs 3-2)
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
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