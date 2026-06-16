How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for France, Argentina, More

Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivers one of the most anticipated slates of the entire group stage, with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland all set to make their tournament debuts on Tuesday. France opens against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium, Argentina begins its title defense against Algeria in Kansas City, and Norway introduces Haaland to the World Cup stage against Iraq in Boston. All four of Tuesday's matches air live on FOX and stream on FOX One.

Here's everything you need to know about today's World Cup schedule, including game times, TV channels and where to watch.

World Cup Schedule for Tuesday, June 16

France vs. Senegal

Time : 3 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Player to Watch - Kylian Mbappé: Regarded as one of the best players of his generation (ranked No. 2 in our Top World Cup Players), the French striker is on the shortlist for most experts to win the World Cup’s Golden Ball, Golden Boot, or both. The common criticism of Mbappé in recent years has been his scoring efficiency, as he has been wasteful with many of his opportunities despite still scoring goals in droves. This was the case in France’s two friendlies prior to the World Cup. He had six shots against Northern Ireland and did not score. Against the Ivory Coast, he only had one shot that was saved.

Mbappé could use a strong start at this World Cup to get into a rhythm for the knockout stages. But if he continues to go games without scoring, frustration could set in.

Norway vs. Iraq

Time : 6 p.m. ET

Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Player to Watch - Erling Haaland: With how good Haaland, 25, has been at the club level, he will finally have the opportunity to play in a major international tournament with Norway, like his father, Alf-Inge Håland, did for Norway at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Haaland (ranked No. 6 in our Top World Cup Players) was the top goalscorer in UEFA World Cup qualifying with 16 goals, and he now enters this tournament as a contender for the Golden Boot.

Norway has elite players but is not particularly deep. For the team to make a deep run, its star players will have to play well and that starts with Haaland.

Argentina vs. Algeria

Player to Watch - Lionel Messi: As one of the legendary players of all time, Messi will earn his 200th cap for Argentina when he plays in this game. He has won the domestic league for each of his clubs: Barcelona, Paris Saint0Germain, and Inter Miami. He has won the World Cup, the Copa América, the Olympics, the U-20 World Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

At age 38, Messi is fighting Father Time in impressive fashion (ranked No. 16 in our Top World Cup Players). All eyes will be on him to see how he begins what could likely be his final major international tournament.

Austria vs. Jordan

Time: Midnight ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Player to Watch - Marko Arnautović: In a World Cup that features many aging stars, such as Lionel Messi, Luka Modrić, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Edin Džeko, Arnautović remains undisputed leader of Austria’s attack at age 37. Now with Red Star Belgrade, which he joined in 2025, Arnautović is the national team’s most-capped player and all-time scorer. But unlike those other players, Arnautović will be playing in his first World Cup. He is known for his powerful style and his strong hold-up play. In 2025, he scored eight goals in nine appearances for Austria.

Austria has ambitious goals this summer and Arnautović is a critical part of those efforts.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air in English on FOX and FS1 in the United States, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.