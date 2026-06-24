How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Brazil, Mexico, More

The third and final round of the group stage gets underway on Day 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with six matches across Groups A, B and C delivering a packed Wednesday of soccer. The marquee matchup sends Brazil and Scotland to Miami, where Steve Clarke's side needs a win to guarantee its place in the knockout rounds and a Brazilian side that could welcome Neymar back from injury will look to lock up first place. Canada and Switzerland also meet at BC Place Vancouver in a Group B showdown between two sides with identical records fighting for top spot, with tournament leading scorer Jonathan David (three goals) carrying the Canadians. Mexico wraps up Group A action at home in Mexico City, where El Tri can close out the group stage in front of a rowdy crowd knowing they already own the group. All six matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland vs. Canada

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia

Coming into this game, each team knows what it must do. The winner of this game in Vancouver wins the group. If there is a draw, Canada wins the group and Switzerland finishes second because Canada holds a goal differential tiebreaker on the Swiss.

While it is not guaranteed, a loser in this game will almost certainly finish second. If Canada loses, only Bosnia and Herzegovina can overtake it with a win over Qatar, but that would also require overcoming Canada’s nine-goal advantage in differential. If Switzerland loses to Canada, only Qatar can surpass it with a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but that would also require overcoming Switzerland’s nine-goal advantage over Qatar.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

Bosnia and Herzegovina meets Qatar on Wednesday at Seattle Stadium with each team hoping a win will lead to a spot in the round of 32 at this World Cup. Second place in Group B is mathematically possible for the winner of this game, but the realistic hope for each team is a win to move to four points and other results to break in a way that ensures that it is enough to finish among the top eight third-place teams . A draw would leave both teams on two points, with Bosnia and Herzegovina finishing third. But that would surely not be enough.

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Brazil vs. Scotland

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL

Scotland is participating in its ninth World Cup but has never advanced out of the group stage. Could 2026 be the year the Scots will reach the World Cup knockouts by escaping Group C?

It is not going to be easy as Scotland needs a result against the heavily favored, five-time champion Brazil at Miami Stadium to have a good chance. A close loss might also be enough, but that would depend on the point totals and goal differentials of the other third-place teams.

Morocco vs. Haiti

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Having already earned four points at the World Cup, Morocco will be looking to finish atop Group C when it takes on Haiti at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday. To win the group, Morocco needs to win and do so with a scoreline that overtakes Brazil in goal differential. Entering this game, Brazil has a two-goal edge on Morocco.

Mexico vs. Czechia

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico and Czechia have completely different objectives heading into their clash on Wednesday night at Mexico City Stadium. Co-host Mexico notched an impressive six points from two games and already clinched the Group A title and a spot in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, for Czechia, its tournament life hangs entirely in the balance as the only way to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockouts is a win. Miroslav Koubek’s team enters into this game with just one point from its recent 1-1 draw with South Africa. It opened the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to South Korea.

A draw might still be enough for Czechia to advance, but it would require a lot of results in other groups to break in its favor. Of course, winning in Mexico’s capital city is not an easy task as the last time Mexico lost a competitive game at Mexico City Stadium was in 2013.

South Korea vs. South Africa

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Second place in Group A and advancement to the Round of 32 is likely on the line on Thursday when South Africa and South Korea meet on Thursday night in Monterrey, Mexico. While a draw is enough to send the Taegeuk Warriors through to the knockouts, Bafana Bafana finds itself in a must-win scenario to keep its World Cup ambitions alive.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

Switzerland

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Brazil

Scotland

Morocco

Haiti

Mexico

Czechia

South Korea

South Africa

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.