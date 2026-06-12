How to Watch 'FOX After Hours with James Corden World Cup' Show on FOX

James Corden is bringing late-night energy to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an all-new show airing nightly throughout the tournament on FOX. "FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours with James Corden" premiered on June 11 and runs through July 19, wrapping up coverage each day at midnight ET. Corden is joined in studio by Rio Ferdinand, the former England captain and one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, and Emmy-winning comedian Ian Karmel. The show originates from the FOX Studio Lot in Los Angeles and spotlights the day's biggest World Cup moments, storylines and surprise guests from the worlds of soccer and pop culture.

Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch James Corden's World Cup show.

How to Watch James Corden's World Cup Show

Show: FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours with James Corden

Time: Midnight ET, nightly

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One (live and on demand)

Dates: June 11 through July 19, 2026

James Corden Helps USA Train for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ James Corden joined Mauricio Pochettino, Christian Pulisic, and the rest of the USMNT squad as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

What is FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours with James Corden?

"FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours with James Corden" is a one-hour nightly show that airs on FOX following the day's World Cup action. Each episode features Corden, Ferdinand and Karmel breaking down the tournament's most talked-about moments and storylines, with surprise guest appearances from some of the biggest names in soccer and entertainment.

A soccer superfan and devout West Ham United supporter, Corden brings the same high-energy, comedic sensibility that made him a household name as host of "The Late Late Show" from 2015 to 2023. Ferdinand, a three-time FIFA World Cup participant (1998, 2002, 2006) and six-time Premier League champion with Manchester United, provides the on-pitch expertise. Karmel, who served as head writer and in-studio sidekick for "The Late Late Show," rounds out the trio.

The show is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and Jolly Octopus Media in conjunction with FOX Sports.

How to Watch World Cup 2026

All 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are airing live across FOX and FS1 from June 11 through July 19. Every match can also be streamed live and on demand in 4K on FOX One. The tournament features 48 nations competing across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the final set for July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.