How USA's Stars Are Helping International Fans Enjoy 'Every Pocket Of America'

U.S. Men's National Team Training Base (IRVINE, Calif.) — Waffle House. Wendy’s. Buc-ees. Jordan-Hare Stadium.

These are some of the hot spots traveling soccer fans who have arrived in the United States ahead of the World Cup have experienced so far.

One German supporter in particular, who goes by the moniker FreddyLA7, has been delightfully documenting his journey over the past week. According to his X profile, he traveled from Germany to Dublin to New York before landing in Atlanta, where he began a road trip through the South. Since then, his itinerary has included a pilgrimage to Taco Bell — which he dubbed the "Holy Land" — along with stops at Walmart, the Chattahoochee River, Chili's to watch the NBA Finals and, naturally, the mecca that is Waffle House.

FreddyLA7 is one of the millions of fans expected to descend on the United States, Canada and Mexico for this summer’s World Cup, which begins Thursday, June 11 and concludes with the final on July 19. For many of those visitors — including players and team staff — it will be their first time experiencing North America.

USA star center back Chris Richards, who plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, noticed FreddyLA7’s post about a pit stop at a gas station in Alabama. Richards, who grew up in Birmingham, responded with a burger shop recommendation.

"I think the rest of the world, when they think of America, they think that we have a lack of culture, I guess," Richards said with a big smile when asked about his reply to the fan. "It’s been good to see that people from all walks of life have been able to experience America, which is a blend of many cultures. So it’s been cool."

FreddyLA7 was in Alabama for Tuesday night's friendly between Argentina and Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Auburn's campus. There was something wonderfully surreal about seeing Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste immersed in Auburn traditions, from the stadium-wide Swag Surf to the iconic War Eagle Flight, when a live eagle soars overhead before kickoff.

"It’s always fun and it's always interesting hearing other people's takes or their journeys and experiences here in the U.S.," said defender Mark McKenzie, who plays for French club Toulouse. "I think it provides a lighthearted side to social media when you see somebody trying Taco Bell for the first time. I know Chris shouted out the guy because he was going through Alabama. [He posted about] his first Waffle House experience.

"I love Waffle House," McKenzie continued, before joking, "Not too much! But it's really important to show that because with the media, you have many different takes. But I think to provide a fresh set of eyes, an authentic experience, is really important."

McKenzie said he’s heard from several club teammates who are in the U.S. with their national teams. One, he said, is "soaking up every bit" of California, while another is based in New York City, where McKenzie has been sending along restaurant recommendations.

"It’s just cool that every pocket of America right now is getting to experience [people from a] new country, and people from that country are able to experience American culture," Richards said.