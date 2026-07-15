2026 World Cup Third-Place Odds: France Favored Over England

The third-best soccer nation in the world is no small title.

France and England fell in the World Cup semifinals — to Spain and Argentina, respectively — and now, those two nations will face off on Saturday for the bronze medal.

Let's dive into the odds for that matchup via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 15.

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2026 World Cup Third-Place Winner Odds

TO ADVANCE

France: -188 (bet $10 to win $15.32 total)

England: +152 (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)

MONEYLINE

France +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Draw +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

England: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

What's At Stake For England: England has already tied the record for most wins at a World Cup in the country's history, with five. A win on Saturday would break that record. Jude Bellingham has also equaled Gary Lineker’s team record of six non-penalty goals. He has one more game to become the sole owner of that record. Lastly, while England won the World Cup back in 1966, its best result since then has been two fourth-place finishes, in 1990 and 2018. It can add a third-place finish to its résumé with a win on Saturday.

What's At Stake For France: In its history, France has one fourth-place finish, two third-place finishes, has finished as runner-up twice and has won two titles. Kylian Mbappé has eight goals this tournament, tied with Lionel Messi, meaning the Golden Boot is up for grabs. If Mbappé wins the Golden Boot, he will be the first two-time winner and first back-to-back winner in World Cup history. Lastly, this will be French manager Didier Deschamps' final game as manager of the national team. He is 121-36-29 (W-D-L) as France's manager, and also holds the World Cup records for most knockout stage wins (10) by a manager and most overall wins (20). He can add to those records with a win on Saturday.