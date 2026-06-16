FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Türkiye vs. Paraguay
FIFA Men's World Cup

Türkiye vs. Paraguay: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Updated Jun. 18, 2026 9:02 a.m. ET

Türkiye and Paraguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Türkiye lost their opening match to Australia 2-0, while Paraguay also lost their opener, conceding four goals in a defeat to the USMNT. Mauricio has scored Paraguay's only tournament goal so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Türkiye vs. Paraguay

United States vs Paraguay Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

United States vs Paraguay Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Check out the full game highlights between United States and Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by John Strong and Stu Holden.

Türkiye vs. Paraguay Odds

Türkiye World Cup Schedule

Paraguay World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Türkiye vs. Paraguay and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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