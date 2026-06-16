FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Türkiye vs. Paraguay: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Updated Jun. 18, 2026 9:02 a.m. ET
Türkiye and Paraguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Türkiye lost their opening match to Australia 2-0, while Paraguay also lost their opener, conceding four goals in a defeat to the USMNT. Mauricio has scored Paraguay's only tournament goal so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Türkiye vs. Paraguay
- When: Friday, June 19, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET
- Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
United States vs Paraguay Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Türkiye vs. Paraguay Odds
Türkiye World Cup Schedule
- June 19: Watch Türkiye vs Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Türkiye vs United States - Los Angeles Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Paraguay World Cup Schedule
- June 19: Watch Türkiye vs Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Paraguay vs Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Türkiye vs. Paraguay and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3