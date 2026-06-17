Tunisia vs. Japan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Tunisia and Japan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET from Monterrey Stadium.

Tunisia lost their opening match to Sweden 5-1, with Omar Rekik scoring their lone goal. Japan drew with the Netherlands 2-2 in their opener, with Daichi Kamada pitching in a score.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Tunisia vs. Japan

LIVE Reaction to the Netherlands-Japan thriller, Germany’s blowout and more Lalas & Mosse recap Netherlands-Japan, Germany's rout, Ivory Coast, and Spain's outlook.

Tunisia vs. Japan Odds

Tunisia World Cup Schedule

Japan World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Tunisia vs. Japan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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