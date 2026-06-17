FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia vs. Japan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 20, 2026 9:18 a.m. ET
Tunisia and Japan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET from Monterrey Stadium.
Tunisia lost their opening match to Sweden 5-1, with Omar Rekik scoring their lone goal. Japan drew with the Netherlands 2-2 in their opener, with Daichi Kamada pitching in a score.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Tunisia vs. Japan
- When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET
- Where: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
LIVE Reaction to the Netherlands-Japan thriller, Germany’s blowout and more
Tunisia vs. Japan Odds
Tunisia World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Tunisia vs Japan - Monterrey Stadium (12 a.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Tunisia vs Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
Japan World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Tunisia vs Japan - Monterrey Stadium (12 a.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Japan vs Sweden - Dallas Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Tunisia vs. Japan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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