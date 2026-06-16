Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.

Switzerland drew their opening match 1-1, with Breel Embolo finding the net. Bosnia and Herzegovina also drew their opener 1-1, with Jovo Lukic scoring for the side returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

When: Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Switzerland World Cup Schedule

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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