Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Jun. 21, 2026 12:03 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 21, 2026 12:03 a.m. ET

Spain and Saudi Arabia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.

In a historic result, Spain drew their opening match against Cape Verde 0-0. Saudi Arabia also drew their opener against Uruguay 1-1, with defender Abdulelah Alamri scoring for the Saudi side.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

HISTORIC DRAW 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to SHOCKING Spain-Cape Verde scoreless draw ⚽️ Clint Dempsey, Kasper Schmeichel and Kaylyn Kyle react to Cape Verde's HISTORIC draw against Spain.

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Odds

Spain World Cup Schedule

Saudi Arabia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Spain vs. Saudi Arabia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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