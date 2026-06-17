FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 21, 2026 12:03 a.m. ET
Spain and Saudi Arabia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.
In a historic result, Spain drew their opening match against Cape Verde 0-0. Saudi Arabia also drew their opener against Uruguay 1-1, with defender Abdulelah Alamri scoring for the Saudi side.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
- When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
HISTORIC DRAW 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to SHOCKING Spain-Cape Verde scoreless draw ⚽️
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Odds
Spain World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Uruguay vs Spain - Guadalajara Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
Saudi Arabia World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Spain vs. Saudi Arabia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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