FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Scotland vs. Morocco: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 19, 2026 6:01 a.m. ET
Scotland and Morocco meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.
Scotland won their opening match, with John McGinn finding the net and the side keeping a clean sheet, while Morocco drew their opener one-all, with Ismael Saibari scoring for the Atlas Lions.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Scotland vs. Morocco
- When: Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Brazil vs Morocco Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Scotland vs. Morocco Odds
Scotland World Cup Schedule
- June 19: Watch Scotland vs Morocco - Boston Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Scotland vs Brazil - Miami Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
Morocco World Cup Schedule
- June 19: Watch Scotland vs Morocco - Boston Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Morocco vs Haiti - Atlanta Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Scotland vs. Morocco and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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