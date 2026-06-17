Scotland vs. Morocco: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Scotland and Morocco meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.

Scotland won their opening match, with John McGinn finding the net and the side keeping a clean sheet, while Morocco drew their opener one-all, with Ismael Saibari scoring for the Atlas Lions.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Scotland vs. Morocco

Brazil vs Morocco Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Brazil and Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by John Strong and Stu Holden.

Scotland vs. Morocco Odds

Scotland World Cup Schedule

Morocco World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Scotland vs. Morocco and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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