Iraq vs. Norway: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Iraq and Norway meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.

Iraq, ranked 57th by FIFA, are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, when they were eliminated in the group stage. Norway enter Group I ranked 31st by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 result in 1938 and 1998. Erling Haaland, who recently claimed his third Premier League Golden Boot, leads the Norwegian attack.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Iraq vs. Norway

Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway The GROUP OF DEATH! Alexi Lalas and David Mosse dive into Group I featuring the co-favorites, France. This is a star studded affair as well with Norway’s Erling Haaland, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and Senegal’s Sadio Mane taking the stage. Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Iraq vs. Norway Odds

Iraq World Cup Schedule

Norway Africa World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Iraq vs. Norway and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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