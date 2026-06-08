Iraq vs. Norway: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Iraq and Norway meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.
Iraq, ranked 57th by FIFA, are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, when they were eliminated in the group stage. Norway enter Group I ranked 31st by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 result in 1938 and 1998. Erling Haaland, who recently claimed his third Premier League Golden Boot, leads the Norwegian attack.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Iraq vs. Norway
- When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
Iraq vs. Norway Odds
Iraq World Cup Schedule
- June 16, 2026: Watch Iraq vs Norway - Boston Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 22, 2026: Watch France vs Iraq - Philadelphia Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Senegal vs Iraq - Toronto Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
Norway Africa World Cup Schedule
- June 16, 2026: Watch Iraq vs Norway - Boston Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 22, 2026: Watch Norway vs Senegal - New York New Jersey Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Norway vs France - Boston Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Iraq vs. Norway and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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