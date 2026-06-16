Germany vs. Ivory Coast: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Germany and Ivory Coast meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.

Germany won their opening match against Curaçao 7-1, with Kai Havertz scoring twice. Ivory Coast also won their opener against Ecuador and kept a clean sheet, with Amad Diallo finding the net.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Germany vs Curaçao Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Germany and Curaçao in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Odds

Germany World Cup Schedule

Ivory Coast World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Germany vs. Ivory Coast and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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