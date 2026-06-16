FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Ivory Coast: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 20, 2026 4:07 a.m. ET
Germany and Ivory Coast meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.
Germany won their opening match against Curaçao 7-1, with Kai Havertz scoring twice. Ivory Coast also won their opener against Ecuador and kept a clean sheet, with Amad Diallo finding the net.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Germany vs. Ivory Coast
- When: Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, ON
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Germany vs Curaçao Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Germany vs. Ivory Coast Odds
Germany World Cup Schedule
- June 20: Watch Germany vs Ivory Coast - Toronto Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Ecuador vs Germany - New York New Jersey Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Ivory Coast World Cup Schedule
- June 20: Watch Germany vs Ivory Coast - Toronto Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Germany vs. Ivory Coast and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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