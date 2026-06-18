England vs. Ghana: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Jun. 23, 2026 4:00 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 23, 2026 4:00 a.m. ET

England and Ghana meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.

England won their opener against Croatia 4-2, with Harry Kane scoring twice (tying Gary Lineker's England record of 10 World Cup goals) and Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford each adding one apiece. Ghana won their opener against Panama 1-0, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring a late winner.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch England vs. Ghana

HARRY KANE DOMINATES🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to England's 4-2 win over Croatia ⚽️ Peter Crouch, Kasper Schmeichel and Alex Scott react to England's 4-2 win over Croatia, a rematch from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Semifinals.

Group Standings

England vs. Ghana Odds

England World Cup Schedule

Ghana World Cup Schedule

Learn more about England vs. Ghana and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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