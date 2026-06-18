FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Ghana: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 23, 2026 4:00 a.m. ET
England and Ghana meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.
England won their opener against Croatia 4-2, with Harry Kane scoring twice (tying Gary Lineker's England record of 10 World Cup goals) and Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford each adding one apiece. Ghana won their opener against Panama 1-0, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring a late winner.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch England vs. Ghana
- When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
HARRY KANE DOMINATES🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to England's 4-2 win over Croatia ⚽️
Group Standings
England vs. Ghana Odds
England World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch England vs Ghana - Boston Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Panama vs England - New York New Jersey Stadium (5 p.m. ET)
Ghana World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch England vs Ghana - Boston Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Croatia vs Ghana - Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET)
Learn more about England vs. Ghana and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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