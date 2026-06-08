England vs. Croatia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Harry Kane and England square off against Luka Modrić and Croatia in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX.

England, ranked fourth by FIFA, are appearing at their 17th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run in 1966. Croatia enter Group L ranked 11th by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result in 2018.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch England vs. Croatia

England vs. Croatia Preview | 2026 FIFA World Cup Landon Donovan, Brad Guzan and Cobi Jones sat down to discuss England vs. Croatia in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

England vs. Croatia Odds

England World Cup Schedule

Croatia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about England vs. Croatia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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