England vs. Croatia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Harry Kane and England square off against Luka Modrić and Croatia in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX.
England, ranked fourth by FIFA, are appearing at their 17th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run in 1966. Croatia enter Group L ranked 11th by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result in 2018.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch England vs. Croatia
- When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
England vs. Croatia Preview | 2026 FIFA World Cup
England vs. Croatia Odds
England World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Watch England vs Croatia - Dallas Stadium (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)
- June 23, 2026: Watch England vs Ghana - Boston Stadium (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Panama vs England - New York New Jersey Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
Croatia World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Watch England vs Croatia - Dallas Stadium (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)
- June 23, 2026: Watch Panama vs Croatia - Toronto Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Croatia vs Ghana - Philadelphia Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about England vs. Croatia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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