FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Czechia vs. South Africa: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 18, 2026 12:02 a.m. ET
Czechia and South Africa meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.
Czechia lost their opening match, 2-1, with defender Ladislav Krejci accounting for the lone goal. South Africa also lost their opener, conceding two goals and have yet to find the net in the tournament.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Czechia vs. South Africa
- When: Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
South Korea vs Czechia Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Czechia vs. South Africa Odds
Czechia World Cup Schedule
- June 18: Watch Czechia vs South Africa - Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Czechia vs Mexico - Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
South Africa World Cup Schedule
- June 18: Watch Czechia vs South Africa - Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch South Africa vs South Korea - Monterrey Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Czechia vs. South Africa and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3