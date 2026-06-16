Czechia vs. South Africa: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Czechia and South Africa meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.

Czechia lost their opening match, 2-1, with defender Ladislav Krejci accounting for the lone goal. South Africa also lost their opener, conceding two goals and have yet to find the net in the tournament.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Czechia vs. South Africa

South Korea vs Czechia Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between South Korea and Czechia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

Czechia vs. South Africa Odds

Czechia World Cup Schedule

South Africa World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Czechia vs. South Africa and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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