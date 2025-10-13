Honduras vs Haiti: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Honduras and Haiti face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Honduras vs. Haiti and odds.

How to watch Honduras vs. Haiti

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Honduras vs. Haiti Odds

Honduras is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Honduras

10/9: vs Costa Rica (Draw, 0–0)

9/9: vs Nicaragua (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Haiti (Draw, 0–0)

7/2: at Mexico (Loss, 1–0)

6/28: vs Panama (Draw, 1–1)

Haiti