Harry Kane Defends Thomas Tuchel Criticism: 'He’s Trying To Drag It Out Of Us'

Kane Backs Tuchel's Pursuit Of Perfection

Superstar English striker Harry Kane has insisted that manager Thomas Tuchel’s strong criticism of the team’s World Cup performance against Norway was driven by a desire to see their training ground excellence translate into matchdays. While the Three Lions secured a 2-1 win thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace, Tuchel was vocal about his dissatisfaction with the display, describing the team as "lucky" and citing a lack of speed and technical composure.

Kane believes the manager is simply trying to maintain high standards ahead of a semifinal clash with Argentina. Speaking on the manager's approach, Kane said: "When he sees us train, and sees the closeness and what we can do, especially with the players we have, the way we attack, our one-on-ones and the skills… he just wants to see that version of us. He knows as much as anyone that it’s not as simple as that, we’re playing against good opposition and good teams. He’s trying to drag it out of us, and we know ourselves we have another level that we can reach."

Three Lions Searching For Top Gear

Despite England’s progress to the semifinals for the fourth time in their history — having won the title in 1966 and finishing fourth in 1990 and 2018 — there is a growing consensus within the camp that they are yet to produce a complete 90-minute performance. Kane admitted that the team has struggled for total control during their run in North America, suggesting that the best is still to come from a star-studded squad.

The Bayern Munich striker said: "We haven’t seen that [best level] yet. We’ve shown it in glimpses. Against Norway it was in glimpses. We haven’t had full control that we would like, and I feel we can have. But, at this stage of the tournament, you are playing against the best teams in the world. We’ll be playing against one of the best teams in the world in the semifinal."

Bellingham Creates Friction With Reaction

Tuchel’s blunt criticism of the performance did not sit well with Bellingham, who dismissed it by saying, "Yeah, well, whatever," and later adding, "Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Odegaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] Sorloth." The Real Madrid star pointed to Miami's difficult conditions as a major factor.

Kane was quick to play down any potential rift, focusing instead on the team's resilience and Bellingham's vital contribution. Both Kane and Bellingham now have six goals each in the tournament's top scorer race, trailing only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé (eight goals) and Erling Haaland (seven goals). Speaking on the performance, Kane stated: "The most pleasing thing is that we are in a semifinal, and we still feel like we can improve. I don’t think it is something to get really over the top about. We are showing a lot of good things – the way the boys defended as a team against Norway, the way we attacked … we still had some really good moments. And Jude stepped up for us with another couple of goals."

Focus Shifts To Argentina Semifinal

Tuchel’s specific complaints centered on England's inability to beat the high press and their lack of penetration in the final third. The German coach suggested his players were "overthinking" in possession, leading to missed opportunities. With a monumental semifinal against Argentina looming in Atlanta, the pressure is on to find a solution to these tactical frustrations.

Looking ahead, Kane remained optimistic about England's chances of reaching another final. "This has been an extremely successful era of our national team, getting to the semifinals and finals, and we want to get over the line. That is the missing piece now. We’ve been together for six weeks and shown every bit of desire for the badge. We’re going to need an even bigger push now for the last week or so," the captain concluded.