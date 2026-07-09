Haaland Downplays Norway’s World Cup Chances Before England Clash

Erling Haaland has made the rounds multiple times at this World Cup for downplaying Norway’s odds and taking a relatively pragmatic outlook on his side, even as Norway gets set to take on England in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 11, at Miami Stadium.

Entering this World Cup, Norway had never won a knockout-stage game and was making its first World Cup appearance since 1998. But thanks to Haaland, who has scored a ridiculous seven goals in four games after sitting out the final group-stage match, Norway is now in the quarterfinals after winning two knockout-stage matches against Ivory Coast and Brazil.

It is a remarkable achievement for a team that historically would not be expected to be among the final eight. But having a striker who is among the best players in the world has elevated Norway’s level and changed the conversation around the team.

Still, Haaland believes winning the World Cup remains a mountain to climb, even after Norway reached the quarterfinals.

Speaking to reporters about Norway’s chances to win the tournament, Haaland kept it simple.

"Really low, still," Haaland said.

"I think there’s some clear favorites out there, England’s one of them," Haaland said while cracking a laugh. "I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads."

This is not the first time Haaland has been pessimistic about Norway’s odds. After Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 in a pivotal group-stage matchup, Haaland was asked about facing France and downplayed Norway’s chances of getting through that one as well.

"We’re through, we managed to get through, which is incredible," Haaland said. "So I couldn’t care too much about that game now. They’re probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament."

The question is whether Haaland truly believes what he is saying, whether these are mind games he is trying to play, or whether it could be a combination of both.

Haaland understands Norway historically has not been one of the strongest teams in world football, but at this World Cup, with him leading the line, Norway has had a fabulous tournament to this point.



