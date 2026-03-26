Gio Reyna Happy To Be In USA Mix Despite Lack of Club Playing Time

Gio Reyna is happy his lack of Bundesliga playing time isn't being held against him by Mauricio Pochettino as the USA coach prepares for the last two friendlies before picking his World Cup roster.

Reyna is among the 27 players in camp for matches against Belgium on Saturday and Portugal on Tuesday. The 23-year-old midfielder, a son of former USA captain Claudio Reyna, has had just 28 minutes on the field in the past three months for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

"It’s always easier when you’re playing week in and week out. My case is not like that," Reyna said during an online news conference Thursday. "Fortunate and of course always honored and happy to be back in with the coach’s trust. If the opportunity comes up, I still feel very prepared to make an impact this camp on the field."

After Pochettino took over the team in late 2024, he stressed the importance of gaining regular club playing time.

"We need them to be involved in the competition in their clubs," he said that November.

Reyna transferred to Gladbach last summer after making just 14 league starts in his last four seasons at Borussia Dortmund plus two during a loan to English side Nottingham Forest. He had made just one start and five substitute appearances in the Bundesliga this season when Reyna reported for a pair of November U.S. friendlies.

Reyna scored in his first international start in 16 months to surpass his father in career international goals with nine and then set up Folarin Balogun’s tiebreaking goal for a 2-1 victory over Paraguay.

After entering as a second-half substitute in a 5-1 rout of Uruguay, Reyna returned to his club and made four starts, then had an unspecified muscle injury.

Reyna hasn't been in a game since playing six minutes on Jan. 11 and 22 more on Jan. 17. Gladbach said on Jan. 25 he had an unspecified muscle injury and while Reyna returned to dress for the Feb. 28 match he has been an unused substitute in four straight games.

Still, Pochettino brought him back to the national team for these two games in Atlanta.

"Gio was fantastic in November with us," Pochettino said last week. "We really know that he’s a very special talent and very special player and I think to give the possibility, even if he’s not playing too much in his club, he can be very useful for us."

Pochettino no longer is demanding club playing time in every situation.

"It's an art because every single player is different and can add different things to the team," he said. "We cannot follow some rule, because I think it’s not fair to judge all in the same way. ... I think the most important is what the player can add to the team and if it can be the right player to help to perform, the team."

Reyna was nearly sent home from the 2022 World Cup by then coach Gregg Berhalter for alleged lack of effort in training, causing Reyna’s parents to contact the U.S. Soccer Federation about a three-decades-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife. A USSF investigation concluded Berhalter did not improperly withhold information, and Berhalter was rehired only to be fired after a first-round exit at the 2024 Copa América.

Pochettino was hired that September.

"Me and Mauricio have a great relationship, speak often," Reyna said. "I guess you could say it was sort of one of his more difficult decisions, or I guess controversial decisions to maybe bring me in. Again, can’t appreciate it enough, love this team, love this staff, love this group of people."

"I feel prepared regardless of the playing-time situation at club," he added. "So if the chance comes up in the next two games, I have confidence in myself and the team that I can do some good things and make an impact to help."

Road ahead for the USA

After the 26-man World Cup roster is announced on May 26, the U.S. faces Senegal on May 31 at Charlotte, North Carolina, and Germany on June 6 at Chicago.

The Americans open their second World Cup at home in June 12 against Paraguay at Inglewood, California, then play Australia a week later at Seattle. The U.S. opponent for its Group D finale was narrowed Thursday to Turkey or Kosovo, who meet Tuesday for a World Cup berth. In playoff semifinals, Turkey beat Romania 1-0 and Kosovo upset Slovakia 4-3.