Germany vs Slovakia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Qualifying Preview

Germany and Slovakia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Germany vs Slovakia and odds.

How to Watch Germany vs Slovakia

Germany vs Slovakia Odds

Germany is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Germany

11/14: at Luxembourg (Win, 2–0)

10/13: at Northern Ireland (Win, 1–0)

10/10: vs Luxembourg (Win, 4–0)

9/7: vs Northern Ireland (Win, 3–1)

9/4: at Slovakia (Loss, 2–0)

Slovakia

11/14: vs Northern Ireland (Win, 1–0)

10/13: vs Luxembourg (Win, 2–0)

10/10: at Northern Ireland (Loss, 2–0)

9/7: at Luxembourg (Win, 1–0)

9/4: vs Germany (Win, 2–0)

