Germany vs. Luxembourg: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Germany and Luxembourg square off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Germany vs. Luxembourg and odds.

How to watch Germany vs Luxembourg

Germany vs Luxembourg Odds

As of Oct. 10, Germany is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Germany

9/7: vs Northern Ireland (Win, 3-1)

9/4: at Slovakia (Loss, 2-0)

6/8: vs France (Loss, 2-0)

6/4: vs Portugal (Loss, 2-1)

3/23: vs Italy (Draw, 3-3)

Luxembourg