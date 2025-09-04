FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Georgia vs Türkiye: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Sep. 4, 2025 9:57 a.m. ET
Group E action continues as Georgia hosts Türkiye in a World Cup Qualifier. Here’s everything you need to know about Georgia vs. Türkiye.
How to watch Georgia vs Türkiye
- Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Georgia : +210
- Draw: +250
- Türkiye: +125
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Georgia
- 6/8: vs Cape Verde (Draw, 1–1)
- 6/5: vs Faroe Islands (Win, 1–0)
- 3/23: vs Armenia (Win, 6–1)
- 3/20: at Armenia (Win, 3–0)
- 11/19: at Czechia (Loss, 2–1)
Türkiye
- 6/10: at Mexico (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/7: at USA (Win, 2–1)
- 3/23: at Hungary (Win, 3–0)
- 3/20: vs Hungary (Win, 3–1)
- 11/19: at Montenegro (Loss, 3–1)
