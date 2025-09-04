FIFA Men's World Cup Georgia vs Türkiye: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Sep. 4, 2025 9:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Group E action continues as Georgia hosts Türkiye in a World Cup Qualifier. Here’s everything you need to know about Georgia vs. Türkiye.

How to watch Georgia vs Türkiye

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Georgia : +210

Draw: +250

Türkiye: +125

Santiago Moreno scores bringing Timbers to 1-1 tie with Sounders The Portland Timbers brought the Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 tie after Santiago Moreno's equalizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Georgia

6/8: vs Cape Verde (Draw, 1–1)

6/5: vs Faroe Islands (Win, 1–0)

3/23: vs Armenia (Win, 6–1)

3/20: at Armenia (Win, 3–0)

11/19: at Czechia (Loss, 2–1)

Türkiye

6/10: at Mexico (Loss, 1–0)

6/7: at USA (Win, 2–1)

3/23: at Hungary (Win, 3–0)

3/20: vs Hungary (Win, 3–1)

11/19: at Montenegro (Loss, 3–1)

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more